Disney’s “Once Upon a Snowman” is now available to stream on Disney+. The magical adventure dives into the previously untold origins of the innocent and insightful, summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in the studio’s 2013 Academy Award-winning hit “Frozen,” and the popular 2019 sequel, “Frozen 2.”

Trent Correy and Dan Abraham directed the animated short, with Nicole Hearon and Peter Del Vecho serving as producers. Disney added, “Everyone knows that he likes warm hugs, but few know the whole story about Olaf’s first moments—until now.”

The official description reads, “The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.”

For older Disney+ viewers, “The Mandalorian: Season 2” is slated to premiere on October 30th. The description for the second season adds, “The new season finds the Mandalorian and the Child continuing their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies, as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

“The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, and the second season features guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez.

Earlier this week, Disney shared a first look trailer for “Raya and the Last Dragon,” the studio’s upcoming animated movie, slated for March 2021. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directed the film, which features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu.

“Once Upon a Snowman” is available to stream now, exclusively on Disney+. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “Every snowman starts somewhere.” You can relax with Olaf and his friends this weekend, then set a reminder to catch The Mandalorian and his team later next week.

