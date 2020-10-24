Showtime released a first look trailer for the upcoming docu-series “Supervillain,” centered around performer Tekashi 6ix9ine. The three-part docu-series is set to premiere in early 2021, and is inspired by the Rolling Stone feature “Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip Hop Supervillain” by investigative journalist Stephen Witt.

The description reads, “Through an exclusive interview with the incendiary rapper after his release from prison earlier this spring, director Karam Gill (Ice Cold, G-Funk) examines the culture of manufactured celebrity through 6ix9ine’s mastery of social media.”

Showtime adds, “The special series will trace how a New York City deli clerk named Daniel Hernandez transformed into Tekashi 6ix9ine, the tattooed face of Gen Z and hip hop’s prince of trolls, boasting 2.6 billion streams and 15 hits on the top music charts. Not just a rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine made his mark as a creature of the internet, translating his outlandish digital presence into a remarkably effective persona. Supervillain explores how beyond his antics, 6ix9ine represents Gen Y and Z’s willingness to challenge and, in many cases, disregard the concept of authenticity.”

If you missed the promotional trailer that Showtime released earlier this week, you can watch that video below. Showtime did not set an exact premiere date at this time but stated that the docuseries will be ready for 2021.

The docuseries is produced by Imagine Documentaries, Rolling Stone and Lightbox. Brian Grazer will executive produce with Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein of Imagine Documentaries, Gus Wenner of Rolling Stone, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn of Lightbox, journalist Stephen Witt, and Peter J. Scalettar.

