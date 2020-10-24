Hallmark Channel and Grammy Award-winning performer Gwen Stefani are teaming up with Grammy Award-winning songwriter, producer, and singer, Ryan Tedder, for the network’s holiday programming slate. Stefani will be part of the all-new original song, Here This Christmas, which will serve as the theme music for the network’s annual event, “Countdown to Christmas.”

The single, written and produced by Tedder and Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer and musician, Brent Kutzle, and recorded by Stefani, is already available. You can listen to the song right here on Amazon Music and iTunes.

Stefani also recorded a modern version of Sleigh Ride, also produced by Tedder and Kutzle along with Brandon Collins.

The singles Here This Christmas and Sleigh Ride are featured on a reissue of the Deluxe Edition of Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas holiday album, which is also already available to stream. Originally released in 2017 You Make It Feel Like Christmas debuted on Billboard’s Top Seasonal Albums chart and featured six originals alongside six classic holiday tracks. You Make It Feel Like Christmas Deluxe Edition arrived in 2018 with five added songs including originals Cheer For The Elves and Secret Santa written by Gwen Stefani, Justin Tranter and busbee, as well as covers of classics like Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Winter Wonderland and Feliz Navidad ft. Mon Laferte.

“Music, an absolutely fundamental component of the entire holiday experience, is central to Countdown to Christmas, and we have always wanted our own holiday theme song,” said Michelle Vicary, EVP, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “Having this opportunity to harness the incredible talents of Gwen Stefani and Ryan Tedder in the creation and recording of ‘Here This Christmas’ is a dream come true and I am confident the single will add a whole new dimension to our seasonal programming event and become an instant holiday hit.”

