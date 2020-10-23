TBS ordered a third season of the popular anthology comedy series “Miracle Workers.” In the new season, cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Karan Soni will travel to the American Old West. The network has tapped Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick to serve as showrunners for the newest installment.

“Miracle Workers” debuted in 2018 as the top new cable comedy of the season. The second and most recent installment, called “Miracle Workers: Dark Ages,” currently ranks as a top-five cable comedy, reaching 27.5M viewers across TBS’ linear and digital platforms according to the network.

The new season’s description reads, “Set in the year 1844, the new season of Miracle Workers will follow an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and a liberated prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.”

“Miracle Workers is a perfect example of the fun, escapist humor that we take pride in delivering to our viewers,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “We can’t wait to see how this incredibly dynamic cast and talented group of storytellers hilariously rewrite 19th century history.”

“Getting to tell an entirely new story with this ludicrously talented cast each season is a dream come true,” said Mirk and Padnick. “We could not be happier that TBS has given us the reins on this unique and special show.”

Created by Simon Rich, Miracle Workers is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Katy Jenson of Michaels’ Broadway Video, along with Radcliffe, Buscemi, Mirk, and Padnick.

TBS did not announce a premiere date for the third season at this time.

