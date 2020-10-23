It’s the perfect time of year to stream a few episodes of “Creepshow,” and Shudder released the first trailer for “A Creepshow Animated Special,” which is premiering exclusively on the horror streaming service in all its territories on October 29th. The special will also be available via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle.

The Creepshow animated special features two stories directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, with animation by Octopie animation studio. You can find the official descriptions for both stories below, as detailed by the network.

“Survivor Type,” based on the short story by Stephen King and adapted by Nicotero, stars Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor) as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost.

“Twittering from the Circus of the Dead,” based on the short story by Joe Hill and adapted by Melanie Dale, stars Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act) as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.

“A Creepshow Animated Special” is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Octopie, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment. Shudder released the first look trailer on social media to remind genre fans to set a reminder.

If you are looking for more terror-filled entertainment to watch this holiday season, you can add “Monstrum,” “Do Not Reply,” “The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw,” “The Dark and the Wicked,” “Sleepless Beauty,” and “Spontaneous” to your watchlist. in case you want something to stream ahead of the haunted holiday. You can also find free Halloween content to stream on Hulu, Prime Video, Freeform, AMC, and AMC+ in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

That should be enough content to get your through the Halloween weekend, and online group-viewing features will keep you socially distant as you eat all the store-bought candy yourself.

