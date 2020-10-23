Voltage Pictures’ “After We Collided” is now available on VOD platforms, and is still playing a few select theaters. The popular YA drama stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Dylan Sprouse, Charlie Weber, Louise Lombard, and Candice King. Roger Kumble directed the movie, which is a sequel to “After.”

You can order the film right here on Prime Video and Itunes and have it ready.

The official description for the film reads, “Hardin will always be… Hardin. But is he really the deep, thoughtful guy Tessa fell madly in love with— or has he been a stranger all along? She wishes she could walk away. It’s just not that easy. Not with the memory of the passionate nights they spent together. Still, Tessa’s not sure she can endure one more broken promise. She’s focused on her studies and just starting an exciting new internship at Vance Publishing. She’s also being pursued by Trevor, a handsome new co-worker who is exactly the kind of guy she should be with. Hardin knows he made a mistake, possibly the biggest one of his life. He wants to right his wrongs and overcome his demons. He’s not going to lose Tessa without a fight. But can he change? Will he change… for love? AFTER WE COLLIDED… Life will never be the same.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the five-book collection right here on Amazon.

The franchise was an instant hit with fans of the genre, and the original opened in 2019 with a $6M domestic opening before grossing over $69M worldwide from an estimated $14M budget.

The success of the first two films turned “After” into a franchise, and the studio is working on two additional films.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.