Netflix teased the holiday rom-com “Dash & Lily,” based on the bestseller Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares. The movie is slated to premiere on Netflix on November 10th, and features Austin Abrams, Dante Brown, Midori Francis, Troy Iwata, and Agneeta Thacker.

The official description reads, “A whirlwind Holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected.”

Netflix teased the special on social media, adding, “This holiday season, dare to fall in love. Official trailer for Dash & Lily, based on the New York Times bestseller “Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares,” coming to Netflix on November 10.”

Fans of the genre can also set a reminder to watch “Holidate,” starring Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Andrew Bachelor, Jessica Capshaw, Manish Dayal, Alex Moffat, Jake Manley, Cynthy Wu, Frances Fisher, and Kristin Chenoweth.

John Whitesell directed that movie, which was written by Tiffany Paulsen, and produced by McG and Mary Viol.

If you like the genre, the description reads, the official description reads, “Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates. But when these two strangers meet one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year. With a mutual disdain for the holidays, and assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they make the perfect team. However, as a year of absurd celebrations come to an end, Sloane and Jackson find that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.”

Netflix is also releasing David E. Talbert’s “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” a holiday musical starring Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker, Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key, and newcomer Madalen Mills, and features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.