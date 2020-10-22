Hulu released an official trailer for the “Animaniacs” reboot. The hit animated series is set to return with all-new episodes on November 20th and will once again feature the Warner Brothers and Dot, as well as their friends and enemies.

The description reads, “The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister, Dot — three inseparable, irascible siblings — have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. They have been locked away in the Warner Bros. water tower for a very long time, but they have found a way to escape. And escape they do — every day! Causing chaos and comic confusion, Yakko, Wakko and Dot run loose in the city, turning the world into their personal playground. And fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to make appearances in each episode.”

If you liked the original run of the series, you can watch the previous 99 episodes of the original “Animaniacs” on Hulu, as well as “Pinky and the Brain,” the subsequent “Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain,” and the complete “Tiny Toon Adventures” collection.

Hulu shared the trailer on social media, telling followers, “22 years of pent-up zaniness coming your way!”

The original “Animaniacs” cartoon debuted on television in 1993. The series launched spin-offs and new characters, and set the record for most Daytime Emmy Awards in the field of Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition for any animated series, winning three times. Award-winning songs including “Yakko’s World” and “Wakko’s America” continue to educate audiences and remain fan favorites among both adults and children, and the series continues to remain popular among online fanbases.

If you missed Hulu’s official trailer this week, you can watch the video below for a quick glimpse of the upcoming wackiness and escapades headed your way next month.

