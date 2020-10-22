Tom Holland traded his Spider-Man suit for a signature Henley to promote Sony Pictures’ upcoming “Uncharted” adaptation. Holland shared a first look at his character and wardrobe from the set of the film, which is a big-screen adaptation of the “Uncharted” video game franchise.

In the film, Holland plays Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter that frequently finds himself around deadly traps and diving into tombs. In the movie world, you could compare him to Indiana Jones, while in games he’s a lot like Lara Croft. In Holland’s photo on social media, the actor is dressed as Drake, sporting the Henley, gun holsters, and a ring necklace that are all part of the character’s appearance in the video games.

Nolan North, who voiced and modeled the character for the PlayStation games, shared his approval on social media adding, “Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have TomHolland1996 continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it! Thanks for the set visit!!”

The “Uncharted” movie has been in the works for almost a decade now. Mark Wahlberg was initially going to play Nathan Drake, but aged out of the role because of delays and rewrites. Wahlberg is still appearing in the film as another character, and will star alongside Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, and Sophia Ali.

Ruben Fleischer is directing the film for Sony Pictures, working from a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Fleischer also directed the studio’s hit “Venom,” which went on to make over $856M worldwide.

“Uncharted” is slated to hit theaters on October 8, 2021, but that’s not exactly set in stone. The film had to temporarily shut down because of the ongoing health crisis, but if all goes well, fans will finally get to see the movie next October.

Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, and Avi Arad are producing the project, with Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan serving as executive producers.

Holland shared the video on social media on Thursday morning, telling fans, “It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate #Uncharted.”

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

