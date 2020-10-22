Universal Pictures released an official trailer for “News of the World,” currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 25, 2020. Tom Hanks stars in the film, which was written and directed by Paul Greengrass. The duo also worked together on 2013 Best Picture nominee “Captain Phillips.”

The long description reads, “Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), a widower and veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe. In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna (Helena Zengel, System Crasher), a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna, hostile to a world she’s never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will.”

The studio continued, “Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home.”

Greengrass wrote the screenplay with Luke Davies, which is based on the National Book Award finalist and best-selling novel by Paulette Jiles. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find Jiles’ work right here on Amazon.

Gary Goetzman, Gail Mutrux, and Gregory Goodman produced the project, with Steven Shareshian and Tore Schmidt serving as executive producers. The film’s music is by eight-time Academy Award nominee James Newton Howard.

The box office schedule isn’t rock-solid at the moment, and the Universal Pictures‘ December release date could change over the next few weeks. If COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, more states will have to reissue lockdown procedures, which would either delay the film or push it onto streaming services or PVOD.

