Love him or hate him, Jared Leto’s Joker is returning to the DC Universe. Leto is expected to reprise his role as the Joker from the 2016 film “Suicide Squad” in the new version of Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” movie on HBO.

Details are slim at the moment, and we aren’t sure if Snyder is putting the Joker into the film because he was initially cut out of the final version, or if the director is going in a new direction. Snyder’s version of the film was heavily cut, and reshoots were called in after Joss Whedon took over as director.

The movie is the “Snyder’s Cut” that fans have been asking for since the original 2016 theatrical version failed to live up to the hype. DC viewers will finally get to see Snyder’s original vision when it premieres on HBO Max in 2021.

One upside of Leto’s involvement is that now “Suicide Squad” and “Justice League” will have a stronger connection, making “Suicide Squad” less of a one-off story and more of a continued and the shared universe. James Gunn is currently working on a new version of Suicide Squad, called “The Suicide Squad,” and the Joker doesn’t appear on the cast list or in the trailers.

An interesting theory is that the newer version will dive more into the spray painted Robin costume from “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” which was also directed by Snyder. The outfit was a tease from the comics, taken from a story when the Joker killed Robin and left the Dark Knight in shambles. It would be fanservice for sure, but having Leto return to playout that storyline would be a fantastic addition to the movie.

After “Suicide Squad” hit theaters in 2016, more attention was given to Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who was featured in the movie “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.”

All of this could be a ploy to build up buzz for the re-release of the film, which again, has been a fan-requested release since 2016. Warner Bros. Pictures and DC have let fans down in the past, and while the teasers do seem incredible, everyone should take all of this with a grain of salt.

