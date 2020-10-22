Universal Pictures finally put the “Candyman” reboot back on the schedule, slating the film for August 27, 2021. The horror-thriller was originally scheduled to release in September 2020, but was delayed to October because of the ongoing health crisis. “Candyman” stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo. Nia DaCosta directed the film, working off a script by Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld.

The film’s description reads, “For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright, move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.”

The first film in the franchise was based on Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden, and Virginia Madsen and Tony Todd starred in the first film adaptation. The horror-thriller opened in fourth place domestically behind “Under Siege,” “The Last of the Mohicans,” and “The Mighty Ducks” with a $5.4M domestic debut. The film had a slow start in theaters but made over $25M domestically, and even earned a sequel. Bill Condon directed “Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh” in 1995, which made $6M on its debut before grossing $13.9M domestically.

The new “Candyman” movie is being called a “spiritual sequel” to the original film, so we don’t think you have to see the first movie to enjoy the new version.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.