Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood will star alongside four-time NBA Champion John Salley in the new Disney+ original movie, “Sneakerella.”

Disney confirmed that the new original is now in production, and the pop/hip-hop musical leaves a sneaker culture imprint on the “Cinderella” fairy tale. Jane Startz and Rachel Watanabe-Batton serve as executive producers on the project, with co-executive producer Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum who will also direct the film.

The description reads, “Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, “Sneakerella” introduces El (Jacobs), an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. El hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly stomp on any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King (Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (Salley), sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a ‘legit’ sneaker designer in the industry.”

“‘Sneakerella’ brings a vibrant, modern approach to a beloved story by suggesting that magic is the result of hard work and determination and exists within each of us. Liz Allen’s unique vision, Lexi and Chosen’s amazing chemistry, the incredible music and the gravity-defying choreography, will bring this movie to life and inspire audiences of all ages,” said Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel.

The movie also features Devyn Nekoda as El’s best friend Sami; Juan Chioran as El’s friendly neighbor Gustavo; Robyn Alomar as Kira’s sister Liv; Bryan Terrell Clark as El’s stepfather Trey; Kolton Stewart and Hayward Leach as El’s stepbrothers Zelly and Stacy, respectively.

With writing by Tamara Chestna and George Gore II & Mindy Stern, “Sneakerella” features choreography duo Emilio Dosal and Ebony Williams. Christopher Scott will serve as co-producer on the movie.

