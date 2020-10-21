Sony Pictures is rearranging its box office schedule, moving major releases like “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Don’t Breathe 2.” The box office changes week-to-week, but we hope the new Ghostbusters movie keeps its special day.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” moved from March 2021 to June 11, 2021. It’s a fitting date for the third installment, releasing in theaters 37 years after the original “Ghostbusters” introduced the team. The film was originally slated to release in 2020 but was moved to March 5, 2021, because of the ongoing health crisis. You can party like it’s 1984.

Jason Reitman directed “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd. The original team, consisting of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts, are all returning in the new installment and reprising their characters.

The official description reads, “The story picks up when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town. The group begins to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.”

Horror-thriller fans will get the chance to see “Don’t Breathe 2” on August 13, 2021, a popular month for the genre. Rodo Sayagues, a co-writer of the popular 2016 original movie, is returning to the franchise to direct. The first film in the franchise was an overnight hit, bringing in over $150M from an estimated $10M budget, and winning over horror-thriller fans around the world.

Fede Alvarez directed the first installment, which featured Stephen Lang, Jane Levy, and Dylan Minnette. In the original film, a trio of teen-robbers break into the house of a blind man hoping for an easy score, but the tables are quickly turned and they hope to escape with their lives.

These dates could change over the next few months as more films are delayed or announced. Sony Pictures has several other major releases, like “Venom 2” and “Morbius” on the schedule, so we will have to see which dates stick and which are changed.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

