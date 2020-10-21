With the holidays just around the corner, 1More updated the company’s wired and wireless In-Ear headphone line. While many of the upgrades are standard improvements and cosmetic changes, the company’s big push this year is THX certification, which is included in several of the 2020 models.

The company explained, “1MORE’s Triple Driver In-Ear headphones are the world’s first THX certified headphones having undergone rigorous testing to ensure they reach the highest audio standards in the headphone market. The THX certification exemplifies 1MORE’s commitment to offer superior audio products at an industry disrupting value.”

While smartphone companies have been doing everything in their power to destroy the 3.5 MM connection, 1More is still supplying options for customers (like me) that refuse to let go. The company is still hedging their bets, and provide Truly Wireless and Bluetooth options to ensure that everyone can connect to their preferred mobile device, with or without the headphone jack.

If you’re looking for a simple 3.5mm connection, the Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones are the starting set. The three drivers include two balanced armatures and a separate dynamic driver, complete with the THX certification. The inline controls include haptic buttons that allow users to make calls, adjust the volume, and change tracks without digging out their phones, and users can also choose between three different sized foam tips or five additional sized silicon tips to find the right fit.

The Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones also comes with a hard carrying case, a shirt clip, and an airline adapter for added convenience. This model features a frequency range of 20-40,000 Hz, and a sensitivity of 99 dB. You can also choose a bundle that includes a Bluetooth Adapter, if your phone ditched the 3.5mm jack.

The Quad Driver option also includes a Hi-Definition Bluetooth Adapter, allowing you to switch from wired to wireless whenever you need to. This model is also THX certified and is equipped with a diamond-like carbon dynamic driver, along with three balanced armatures.

The company claims that the aluminum sound chamber offers comfort and noise isolation, and this model also offers inline controls, as well as an updated MEMS microphone. The Kevlar core cables protect the inner oxygen-free copper connections, and you’ll find nine sets of eartips to choose from, as well as a 1/4″ and Airline Adapter, with the matching shirt clip. This model features a frequency range of 20-40,000 Hz, and a sensitivity of 99 dB.

If you want to ditch the wires altogether, you can choose the THX-certified True Wireless ANC In-Ear headphones. The new model offers Dual ANC microphones, with two levels of active noise canceling.

The wireless connection is made through Bluetooth 5.0, powered by a uniquely optimized Qualcomm chip. There are buttons on each earbud that allow users to make calls, skip tracks, and activate voice assistance. The True Wireless option also offers fast charging and can run for two hours on just 15min of charge. They are also QI, aptX, and AAC compatible, and feature an ENC microphone.

For the constantly on-the-go consumer, the Colorbuds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones offer 22 hours of music playback, with 6 hours of battery life and 22 hours of power from the charging case. This model is also a little more colorful, and can be found in metallic colors like Midnight Black, Twilight Gold, Spearmint Green, and Sakura Pink.

The Colorbuds also features a Dual ENC microphone, are IPX5 Water and Sweat Resistant, are auto pairing, and are aptX and AAX compatible. A 15min charge will get you about two hours of playback on the device.

While 1More offers additional options, these 4 models should cover most users. If you prefer something that can go with wired-to-wireless, or the convenience of having not ever having wires, 1More has an option that should fit your lifestyle.

You can shop and compare the 1More line right here on Amazon.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.