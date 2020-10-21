CBS announced the November primetime premiere dates for five of the network’s scripted series. The premiere dates include four dramas and one comedy, spread out across Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. CBS also stated that additional premiere dates will be announced over the next few weeks.

“The Unicorn,” starring Walton Goggins, will host its Season 2 premiere on November 12th. The following week, on November 16th, Michael Weatherly’s “Bull” is set to premiere on the network. That’s the same night as “The Neighborhood: Season 3,” “Bob Loves Abishola: Season 2,” and “All Rise: Season 2” will premiere on the network.

If you’re new to “The Unicorn,” the official description reads, “The Unicorn is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his “new normal” in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago. As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade’s amazement, he’s a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he’s the perfect single guy – a “unicorn”: employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment. With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he’ll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life… and love… again.”

On November 17th, CBS will start “FBI: Season 3” and “FBI: Most Wanted: Season 2.” Fans of “NCIS” can catch the Season 18 premiere on the same night.

“Seal Team: Season 4,” starring David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Jessica Pare, and Judd Lormand, will start on November 25th.

CBS will update the Fall schedule with more primetime premieres at a later date. These shows join hits like “Young Sheldon,” “Mom,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” and “S.W.A.T,: as well as shows like “60 Minutes,” “48 Hours,” and “The Amazing Race.”

