MGM reestablished the release date for “Legally Blonde 3,” announcing that the third installment will hit theaters on May 20, 2022. The date isn’t a change from the previous announcement earlier this year but serves as a confirming statement that the target date wasn’t changed because of the ongoing health crisis.

Reese Witherspoon is set to reprise her role as Elle Woods for the third movie in the growing franchise, and Alanna Ubach, Jennifer Coolidge, and Jessica Cauffiel are rumored to have joined the cast. MGM was going to release the movie in February 2021, but the film was pushed back to May 2021. Mindy Kaling is writing the script, and could also co-star in the film.

The original “Legally Blonde” movie was released back in 2001, and the film made $141M on an estimated $18M budget. The success of the film put a sequel on the schedule, and “Legally Blonde 2” was hit theaters in 2003. Witherspoon returned to the role of Elle Woods for the movie, but it failed to top the original. “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde” brought in $125M off a budget of $45M. Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, and Matthew Davis starred in the first installment with Witherspoon, and Sally Field, Bob Newhart, and Regina King joined the sequel.

Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company is producing the new movie, alongside producer Marc Platt.

Witherspoon is also reprising her role as Rosita in “Sing 2,” alongside Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Seth MacFarlane, Nick Kroll, Tori Kelly, and Garth Jennings. The animated sequel is currently expected to release in theaters in December 2021. Witherspoon’s other projects include a fantasy comedy-drama called “Wish List,” and several television series through her Hello Sunshine banner.

The domestic box office schedule will continue to shift as more films are delayed over the next few months, and as new releases are added over the next year. Fans of Elle Woods should just keep the film on their radar for now.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

