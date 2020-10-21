Disney shared a first look at “Raya and the Last Dragon,” a new animated feature set to release in theaters in March 2021. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directed the movie, which features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu.

Paul Briggs and John Ripa worked as co-directors on the film, and fans of the genre can watch the first teaser trailer below for a quick glimpse of the story. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho produced the project, which is from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The description reads, “Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.”

The next Disney film on the schedule is the Disney-PIXAR project “SOUL” from Academy Award-winning director Pete Docter, who also worked on “Inside Out” and “Up.” That movie features the voice talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett, and Daveed Diggs. The film also features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

“SOUL” was initially planned for a theatrical release, but Disney moved the film to Disney+ because of the ongoing health crisis. Fans can stream “SOUL” on Disney+ starting on December 25th, if you need something new to watch over the holiday.

