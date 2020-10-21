The long-running “Fast & Furious” franchise seems to be coming to an end, at least the current version of the franchise, with Justin Lin directing the final two installments. Multiple outlets have now confirmed that Lin will direct the closing chapters of the current story, ending with the eleventh installment. Lin also directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth, movies.

Fans shouldn’t lose heart, while Lin is expected to close out the current Dominic Toretto storyline, a shared universe of Fast & Furious films will most likely live on in some form or another. Universal Pictures is already putting together spinoffs and animated series, which will keep the franchise going for a few more years at least.

The first spinoff test was “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” which featured Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. That film had a modest debut in domestic theaters, but made over $750M worldwide.

The next major installment to the franchise is “F9,” which was moved to Memorial Day 2021 because of the ongoing health crisis. “F9” stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren.

The official description for “F9” reads, “Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.”

The previous film in the franchise, “Fate of the Furious,” was released in 2017 and was directed by F. Gary Gray. That film went on to make over $1.2B worldwide.

The popular franchise has made over $5B for Universal Pictures since the first film hit theaters in 2009. If “Star Wars” taught us anything, it’s that well-paying franchises never die, they just hibernate.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.