Kristen Stewart’s upcoming holiday rom-com “Happiest Season” is skipping theaters and releasing on Hulu this fall. The change gives everyone a chance to see the movie this holiday season, even if theaters in their area remain closed. Clea Duvall directed the film, working from a script that she wrote with Mary Holland, which is based on her own story. The cast includes Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen. Sony Pictures initially slated the film to release in theaters on November 25th, but now you can stream it on Hulu the same day.

Hulu shared the news on social media, telling followers, “This holiday season, come out and meet the family. Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis star in an all-new Christmas rom-com –– #HappiestSeason premieres November 25, only on Hulu.”

The official description reads, “Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner – until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay – is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.”

Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner produced the project, with Wyck Godfrey and Jonathan McCoy serving as executive producers.

“Happiest Season” isn’t the only film to abandoned the holiday box office this year, films like “No Time to Die” and “Black Widow” also moved their release dates because of the ongoing health crisis.

Kristen Stewart is also rumored to play Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” a historical drama centering on Princess Diana at the time she decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles. That project is still in pre-production and we don’t have a release window or details on the cast at this time.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

