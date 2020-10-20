Netflix announced a new project with Jamie Foxx called “Day Shift,” which centers around a dad that hunts vampires in his spare time. JJ Perry is set to make his directorial debut with the project. Perry has been a second unit director and stunt coordinator on films like “Fast & Furious 9,” “The Fate of the Furious,” “Bloodshot,” and the “John Wick” franchise.

Foxx will star in the film but Netflix did not announce any additional casting information at this time. Foxx recently worked with Netflix in “Project Power,” and will co-star in and produce the upcoming film “They Cloned Tyrone” and the series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.”

The description for “Day Shift” reads, “Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires.”

Shaun Redick said in the announcement, “Day Shift is a pulse-pounding thrill ride with action, danger and grounded comedy mixed with a deep mythology, the key ingredients for the absolute best time you can have watching a movie. We couldn’t be more excited about producing this at Netflix with Jamie Foxx starring!”

Chad Stahelski added, “I’ve known and worked with JJ for a long time. His unique vision of Day Shift makes it such a great first directorial project for him.”

Tyler Tice wrote the script, with current revisions by Shay Hatten.

Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, Shaun Redick, and Yvette Yates Redick serve as producers on the project, with Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, and Peter Baxter serving as executive producers.

Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick discovered the “Day Shift” screenplay when Tyler Tice won the Slamdance Writing Competition Grand Prize. Impossible Dream Entertainment attached Perry to direct, and along with Tice they developed the screenplay further then teamed with Chad Stahelski and 87Eleven Entertainment and Netflix.

Fans of Foxx can hear his voice in the upcoming Disney-PIXAR film “Soul,” which was recently moved from theaters to Disney+ and set to release on December 25th.

