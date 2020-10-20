HBO ordered “The Son” straight to series. The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon by Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. The limited series will star and be executive produced by Nine Stories’ Jake Gyllenhaal.

According to the network, Denis Villeneuve will direct and executive produce the project, with writer Lenore Zion serving as showrunner and executive producer with Kilter Films’ Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nine Stories’ Riva Marker and Kilter Films’ Athena Wickham will also executive produce.

The series is based on “The Son,” from New York Times bestselling author Jo Nesbø. The network quickly described the story “as a tale of vengeance set amid Oslo’s brutal hierarchy of corruption,” but did not give additional details at this time.

You can find a collection of Jo Nesbø’s work right here on Amazon.

“Jonah and Lisa are a formidable creative force and we are excited to collaborate with them again, alongside the brilliant Lenore, to adapt Jo Nesbø’s novel,” said Orsi. “Denis is a master at weaving visually exquisite and unique narratives, Jake is a gifted actor and producer whose work often traverses provocative and compelling terrain, and of course, he and Denis have collaborated brilliantly in the past. We are beyond excited to see how this powerhouse team tackles this exceptional work.”

Bold Films’ David Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, Michel Litvak, and Svetlana Metkina also serve as executive producers with Jo Nesbø and Niclas Salomonsson. Nine Stories Productions, Kilter Films and Bold Films will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The network did not announce a premiere date for the series at this time, but a release window and other casting information will be announced when the project moves into production. Until then, you can catch up on Nesbø’s large collection of detective-thrillers and mysteries.

