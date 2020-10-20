The horror-thriller “Monstrum” will release on VOD and on digital platforms on November 17th. RLJE Films announced the release date this week, after sharing the official trailer back on October 7th.

Jong-ho Huh directed the movie, working off a script that he wrote with Heo-dam. “Monstrum” stars Hyeri Lee (“Hyde, Jekyll, Me”), In-kwon Kim (C’est Si Bon), Myung-Min Kim (Closer to Heaven), and Woo-sik Choi (Parasite).

You can find the movie right here on Prime Video and iTunes and have it ready for release day.

The studio’s synopsis reads, “In MONSTRUM, a plague has taken over and fear runs rampant in the streets. When rumors of a vicious monster roaming Mount Inwangsan begin to spread, fear turns into panic. In order to quell the rising hysteria, the King brings his most trusted general out of retirement. Joined by his daughter, his right-hand man, and a royal court officer, the general sets out to find and defeat the mysterious creature.”

The studio has had quite a few recent releases in the genre if you’re looking for something new to stream. Kodi Smit-McPhee and Ryan Kwanten’s sci-fi thriller “2067” released back on October 2nd, and you can stream “The Owners” with Maisie Williams, Sylvester McCoy, and Rita Tushingham. Other options include “Spree,” “The Beach House,” “Z,” “The Dark and the Wicked,” and “Eli Roth’s History of Horror.”

That should help you compile a Halloween watchlist to get you in the mood for the haunted holiday. You can also stream free content from Prime Video, Hulu, Freeform, and AMC if you need something spooky to watch over the next few weeks. If you missed the official trailer for “Monstrum” that the studio released earlier this month, you can watch the video below to check out a few of the scenes before release day,

