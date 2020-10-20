The new HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant,” starring Kaley Cuoco, now has a premiere date and a first look trailer. The eight-episode limited series will launch with three episodes on November 26th, followed by the launch of two new episodes on December 3rd, two episodes on December 10th, and the finale episode on December 17th.

The description reads, “Starring Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.”

Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, and Nolan Gerard Funk also star in the series, alongside Cuoco.

“The Flight Attendant” is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Berlanti Productions & Yes, Norman Productions. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers on the project, and Suzanne McCormack is Co-Executive Producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

If you missed the first look promotional trailer that HBO released on Tuesday afternoon, you can check out the video below for a look at the story and cast.

Cuoco currently voices the character “Harley Quinn” in the DC animated series of the same name, and is expected to star in “The Man from Toronto” with Woody Harrelson, Kevin Hart, Melanie Liburd, Pierson Fode, and Jencarlos Canela. That project could release in the fall of 2021, but release dates are unpredictable at this time. Cuoco fans will just have to keep the film on their radar.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.