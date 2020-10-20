Disney shared a special look at the next season of “The Mandalorian” during the Monday Night football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys. The video aired during halftime of the NFL game on ESPN, which is also owned by Disney, and Star Wars fans can watch the video below if they missed the game.

“The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, and the second season features guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez.

The description for the second season adds, “The new season finds the Mandalorian and the Child continuing their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies, as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers. The writers for this season are Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa.

Disney is also working in the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” a spinoff of the Clone squad introduced in “The Clone Wars.” That series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch, which are a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army, each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

If you need to set a reminder for the drama from the galaxy far, far, away, “The Mandalorian: Season 2” premieres on October 30th, streaming only on Disney+. The company shared the video on YouTube on Monday night, telling fans, “The next chapter begins.”

