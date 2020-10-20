HBO is bringing back “Euphoria” for two special episodes. The network confirmed this week that the Emmy winning HBO drama series will return with two all-new episodes, but only dated the first for now. The first episode is slated to debut on December 6th and will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. Fans will have to wait for HBO to announce a premiere date for the second half.

The description reads, “In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season one. The title and date of the second episode are forthcoming.

The network also stated that both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

The series is returning after receiving three Primetime Emmy Awards this year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

“Euphoria” is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer. The other executive producers include Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon. Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer on the series.

The show is produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

Fans of Zendaya have to wait a little longer to see her in “Dune,” alongside Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Chang Chen, and Javier Bardem. The sci-fi adaptation was moved to October 1, 2021 because of the ongoing health crisis.

