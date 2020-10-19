Legendary had a surprise for Call of Duty players during a tease of the game’s Halloween seasonal event called “The Haunting of Verdansk.” The event features Leatherface from the 1974 horror classic “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” and players unlocked a poster for the studio’s upcoming “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” film, slated to release next year. The starring cast is led by Golden Globe award nominee Elsie Fisher, alongside Sarah Yarkin, Mark Burnham, Moe Dunford, Olwen Fouéré, Alice Krige, Jacob Latimore, Nell Hudson, Jessica Allain, Sam Douglas, William Hope, and Jolyon Coy.

The description reads, “The new film, a continuation of Tobe Hooper’s shocking 1974 seminal horror classic, marks the return of Leatherface, re-introducing one of the most iconic villains of the horror genre to a whole new generation.”

The poster reads “In 1974, the world witnessed one of the most bizarre crimes in the annals of American History, In 2021, the face of madness returns.”

The film, which recently wrapped production, is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker David Blue Garcia and written by Chris Devlin. Horror filmmaker icon Fede Alvarez is producing with Bad Hombre’s Rodolfo Sayagues, alongside Kim Henkel (co-writer of the original 1974 film), Ian Henkel, and Pat Cassidy, who are producing via their Exurbia Films.

If you like Call of Duty, “The Haunting of Verdansk” Halloween event runs from October 20th to November 3rd, and offers a special The Texas Chainsaw Massacre bundle. Based on the original 1974 film featuring the iconic Leatherface character, the bundle allows players to terrorize others as the crazed killer.

The company added, “The legacy of this cannibalistic maniac, whose madness and macabre was unlike anything ever seen before, is set to live on through the “Leatherface” skin for Velikan, as well as the “Family Heirloom” LMG blueprint, complete with a unique Stock attachment that allows an operator to wield the weapon like a chainsaw, along with additional The Texas Chainsaw Massacre-themed items.”

