HBO’s limited series “The White Lotus” will start production this month. Mike White created, executive produced, wrote, and directed the limited-series for the network, which will film in Hawaii under strict COVID-19 guidelines according to the network. The cast was confirmed today by by Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. The six-episode series will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

Set at an exclusive tropical resort, “The White Lotus” follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

The cast includes Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn. HBO also stated that additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

“Mike is an unparalleled talent whose groundbreaking work has transformed both the film and TV space,” said Orsi. “We couldn’t be happier to collaborate with him again on yet another hilarious and perceptive piece that exposes the complexities of life and humanity itself.”

“It’s beyond exciting to return to HBO with this project and such an incredible cast,” said White. “I am very grateful to everyone who has made it possible for us to bring our little bubble to Hawaii, a place I am proud to think of as a second home.”

White serves as an executive producer alongside David Bernad and Nick Hall, with co-executive producer Mark Kamine.

Mike White worked with HBO on “Enlightened,” a limited-series that he co-created with Laura Dern. That series featured Dern, Diane Ladd, Sarah Burns, Luke Wilson, and Jason Mantzoukas, and ran for two seasons on HBO. The series earned Laura Dern a Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical, and was also nominated for Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical that same year. The show was also nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards in 2013.

