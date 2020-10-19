The CW Network confirmed the network’s holiday slate, featuring a mix of classics, family favorites, and all-new specials. The list includes “Silent Night: A Song for the World,” “The Hollywood Christmas Parade Greatest Moments,” and “Heroes on the Front Line.”

The events start on November 27th with the one-hour special “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer,” based on the song. The adventure features young Jake Spankenheimer on the quest of a lifetime to track his missing Grandma down on Christmas Eve to prove that Santa Claus is real. Michele Lee provides the voice of Jake’s greedy Cousin Mel and recording artist Elmo Shropshire provides the narration.

“The Hollywood Christmas Parade Greatest Moments” will air on December 4th and highlights all the greatest and most special moments of the past parades. That same week, on December 9th, Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight will host “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2020.” The holiday special will countdown the 12 best holiday commercials ever – one for each of the 12 days of Christmas. In addition to the top 12, the special features other great commercials from both the U.S. and abroad, that capture the true spirit of the holiday season.

One of the newer installment this year is “Silent Night: A Song for the World,” which is scheduled for December 10th. The special is a musical film documentary about the creation and cultural impact of the world’s most famous Christmas carol, composed in 1818 in Salzburg. Translated into 140 languages, Silent Night caused a Christmas ceasefire in World War I, while Bing Crosby’s version is the third best-selling single ever.

The description reads, “The film tells the story of Silent Night, narrated by Hugh Bonneville, with new recordings by global stars in different languages with a cast including Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, John Rhys-Davies, David Foster, Kathrine McPhee, Randy Jackson, Gavin Rossdale, Sheléa, Ailee, Josh Groban, The Vienna Boys Choir, Anggun, Lina Makhoul, The Tenors, Rolando Villazón and many more. The special was created and directed by Award winning director Hannes M. Schalle and produced by Marlene Beran of Moonlake Entertainment.”

The heartwarming holiday event series “The Christmas Caroler Challenge” returns on December 11th. Hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie, the three-episode two-hour-long Christmas caroling competition event series features 10 Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of performance. The description adds, “We’ll meet these groups from the most elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol.”

The CW is also bringing back “Dogs of the Year,” which returns with an all-new cast of adorable characters on December 17th. The special counts down the Top 10 dog stories of 2020, celebrating the dogs that go above and beyond, that leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible.

A holiday episode of “Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us” will premiere on December 16th. The duo join host Alyson Hannigan to help kick off the holiday season with this special complete with magicians, costumes and a Christmas Trophy.

The holiday special “Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019” will air on December 20th, and is hosted by Dean Cain. The next event is on December 29th and is called “POPSTAR’S BEST OF 2020.” Based on polls from Popstar Magazine, host Elizabeth Stanton will count down the greatest and most memorable moments and trends of 2020.

“Heroes on the Frontline” will air on December 30th and is also hosted by Dean Cain. and produced by Associated Television International, the one-hour television event celebrates the on-the-ground heroes who dared to make a difference in the midst of the unprecedented and unforeseen worldwide pandemic.

