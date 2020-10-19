Lionsgate set an official release date for “Wander Darkly,” the new drama from writer and director Tara Miele. The haunting drama stars Sienna Miller, Diego Luna, Beth Grant, Vanessa Bayer, Brett Rice, Aimee Carrero, Tory Kittles, James Landry Hébert, Dan Gill, Ethan Cohn, and Lamont Thompson. According to the latest trailer, movie fans will get to watch the movie on digital and On-Demand platforms starting on December 11th.

The film screened as a selection of the Sundance Film Festival, Hamptons International Film Festival, Montclair Film Festival, and AFI Fest.

The description reads, “In Wander Darkly, a traumatic accident leaves a couple, Adrienne (Sienna Miller) and Matteo (Diego Luna), in a surreal state of being that takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments. By reliving fond recollections from the beginning of their romance while also navigating the overwhelming truths of their present, they must rediscover the love that truly binds them together. Writer-director Tara Miele offers a profound new perspective on the delicate nature of relationships with this emotionally moving story about a couple who must reflect on their past in order to face their uncertain future.”

Lynette Howell Taylor, Samantha Housman, Shivani Rawat, and Monica Levinson produced the project, with Mark D. Katchur and Connor Flanagan serving as executive producers.

There aren’t too many big releases remaining on the winter box office schedule, and the few titles that remain may shift to 2021 before the holiday season starts. You might want to keep movies like “Wander Darkly” on your radar, so you have something new to stream when you are keeping out of the cold this winter.

If you missed the official trailer that the studio released this week, you can watch that video below for a look at the cast and story.

