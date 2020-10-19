Kurt Russell is back in action with “The Christmas Chronicles 2,” a sequel to the popular 2018 holiday family film on Netflix. Chris Columbus wrote and directed the new installment, which adds comedy-icon Goldie Hawn to the cast list. The film also features Darby Camp, Judah Lewis, and Jahzir Bruno.

The description reads, “It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell).”

Netflix released an official trailer for the holiday movie on social media, telling fans, “The Christmas Chronicles 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit.”

“Christmas Chronicles” isn’t the only festive film that Netflix has started teasing, the company also released trailers for the holiday rom-coms “Operation Christmas Drop” and “Holidate.”

Martin Wood directed “Operation Christmas Drop,” which stars Alexander Ludwig, Virginia Madsen, and Kat Graham. The short description reads, “While gathering evidence to support closing a tropical U.S. Air Force base, a congressional aide warms to its generous captain.” That project is slated to release on November 5th.

“Holidate” stars Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Andrew Bachelor, Jessica Capshaw, Manish Dayal, Alex Moffat, Jake Manley, Cynthy Wu, Frances Fisher, and Kristin Chenoweth. In the story, two strangers make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year. John Whitesell directed that holiday movie, written by Tiffany Paulsen, and produced by McG and Mary Viol.

