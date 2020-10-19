Horror-thriller fans can watch the new trailer for “The Empty Man,” set to release in theaters on October 23rd. David Prior directed the film and wrote the screen story and screenplay for the project. The movie is based on the graphic novel by Cullen Bunn, and “The Empty Man” stars James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney, and Sasha Frolova.

The description reads, “The Empty Man is a supernatural horror film based on a popular series of Boom! Studios graphic novels. After a group of teens from a small Midwestern town begin to mysteriously disappear, the locals believe it is the work of an urban legend known as The Empty Man. As a retired cop investigates and struggles to make sense of the stories, he discovers a secretive group and their attempts to summon a horrific, mystical entity, and soon his life—and the lives of those close to him—are in grave danger.”

The film is produced by Ross Richie and Stephen Christy.

If you’re a fan of the genre, Marin Ireland also stars in “The Dark and the Wicked,” slated to release on November 6th. Ireland stars in the film alongside Michael Abbott Jr. and Xander Berkeley. You won’t have to risk a trip to the theaters to see this thriller, RLJE Films and Shudder are releasing the movie On-Demand and on digital platforms.

The description reads, “On a secluded farm, a man is slowly dying. Bedridden and fighting through his final breaths, his wife is slowly succumbing to overwhelming grief. To help their mother and say goodbye to their father, siblings Louise (Marin Ireland) and Michael (Michael Abbott Jr.) return to their family farm. It doesn’t take long for them to see that something’s wrong with mom, though—something more than her heavy sorrow. Gradually, as their own grief mounts, Louise and Michael begin suffering from a darkness similar to their mother’s, marked by waking nightmares and a growing sense that something evil is taking over their family.”

