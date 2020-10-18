If you missed BBC America’s New York Comic-Con panel earlier this month, you probably missed a first look at “The Watch.” The network set a January 3rd premiere date for the upcoming sci-fi series, which stars Richard Dormer, Lara Rossi, Adam Hugill, Jo Eaton-Kent, and Marama Corlett. Wendell Pierce and Matt Berry are voicing the characters of “DEATH,” a dry, sardonic Grim Reaper, and “Wayne,” a magical speaking sword, respectively. Previously announced cast members includes Sam Adewunmi as Carcer Dun; Anna Chancellor as Lord Vetinari; James Fleet as The Archchancellor; Ingrid Oliver as Doctor Cruces; Ruth Madeley as Throat; Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Captain John Keel; and, Bianca Simone Mannie as Wonse.

The description reads, “The Watch follows an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it. From lead writer and executive producer Simon Allen, the modern and inclusive series is inspired by the characters created by Sir Terry Pratchett’s famous “Discworld” novels, including the captain of The City Watch Sam Vimes (Dormer), the last scion of nobility Lady Sybil Ramkin (Rossi), the naïve but heroic Carrot (Hugill), the mysterious Angua (Corlett) and the ingenious forensics expert Cheery (Eaton-Kent) together with The Watch’s own idiosyncratic depiction of Death (Pierce).”

The show also features Paul Kaye who plays Inigo Skimmer, a.k.a. The Duke of Stab, a member of the Assassins’ Guild whose long and distinguished career is jeopardized when he runs into The City Watch, as well as Ralph Ineson who is voicing Sergeant Detritus, a huge a troll made of stone and a member of The City Watch. An elemental exemplar of truth, loyalty and kindness, Detritus and Vimes have been close friends for many years since each saved the other from ruin.

“The Watch” is a BBC America original series executive produced by Hilary Salmon, Ben Donald, and Richard Stokes for BBC Studios, Rob Wilkins for Narrativia, Simon Allen, and Craig Viveiros. Johann Knobe is series producer of “The Watch,” and Simon Rogers serves as production designer. BBC Studios is handling distribution internationally.

