Dexter Morgan, Showtime’s hit serial killer, is returning for an all-new 10-episode limited series on the network. Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips are returning to the franchise for the new installment, which is set to begin production in early 2021. Showtime announced a tentative premiere window for the fall of 2021. The announcement was made this week by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Levine. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

The original eight-season run of “Dexter” premiered in the fall of 2006 and starred Hall as Dexter Morgan, a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer. The show was an instant hit on television, earning multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for best television drama series as well as a prestigious Peabody Award in 2008, and was twice named one of AFI’s top 10 television series.

If you missed any of the episodes, all seasons of “Dexter” are currently available on Showtime via Showtime On Demand, and Showtime Anytime, across television and streaming providers’ on-demand and authenticated services.

Hall is a six-time Emmy nominee for Outstanding Lead Actor, the last five nominations coming in consecutive years for his work on “Dexter.” He also received five consecutive Golden Globe nominations and six Screen Actors Guild nominations for the role, winning both honors in 2010. Hall also received an Emmy nomination for his performance on “Six Feet Under.” Hall has also appeared in such film and television projects as Christine and Safe, and on Broadway in productions including Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.