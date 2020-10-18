Showtime confirmed that the comedy series “Black Monday” is returning for a third season. The hit show stars Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner Don Cheadle, who also executive produces. The comedy about a motley crew of underdogs causing the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street also stars two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy winner Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall, who serve as producers, and Paul Scheer.

“Black Monday” is created by showrunners and executive producers David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend’s Girl). Emmy nominees Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Good Boys, The Boys) executive produce. The comedy series, a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, will resume production on 10 episodes next year for a 2021 debut on the network.

Season two followed Dawn (Hall) and Blair (Rannells) as they took over the TBD Group, while Mo (Cheadle) and Keith (Scheer) fled to Miami. Along the way, Blair used a congressman, Dawn used a college fund honcho, Keith got used by the Leighman Brothers and Tiff (Casey Wilson) used her Georgina Jeans capital on a hot new trend – skants! In the end, Dawn took the hit for Black Monday, and Mo reigned supreme as head of the newly minted The Mo Co. What lies in store for him, his band of underdogs and his enemies will all play out in season three. Season two recurring guest stars included Yassir Lester (Making History), Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer), Horatio Sanz (Glow) and Casey Wilson (Mrs. Fletcher, Happy Endings).

If you’re new to the series, you have time to catch up on the fantastic first season on Showtime. Fans will have to wait a little longer to watch a trailer for the third season, but new episodes are in the works.

