FOX’s comedy “Last Man Standing,” starring Tim Allen, will come to an end after its upcoming ninth season. The final episodes are slated to begin in January, and the confirmation came from Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment. When the series ends, it will have filmed 194 episodes in total, with its three last seasons having aired on FOX, beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing,” remarked series star and executive producer Tim Allen. “I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with FOX, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

“It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and Last Man Standing,” added Thorn. “Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they’ve shown proves just how much this series has meant to them. On behalf of everyone at FOX, a big, big thank you to Last Man Standing’s brilliant cast, led by Tim, Nancy and Hector, as well as its writers and crew, headed by showrunner Kevin Abbott. We’ll be rooting them on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run.”

“Being the studio to bring national treasure Tim Allen back to television not once, but twice, was one of the great pleasures of all of our careers,” commented 20th Television President Carolyn Cassidy. “The fact that this series, created by Jack Burditt and run by Kevin Abbott, has had such longevity is a testament to its talented writing staff and crew, the deep support of two television networks and the undeniable charisma of its stars, led by Tim Allen, Nancy Travis and Hector Elizondo.”

Last season, Last Man Standing averaged 9M Total Viewers in Multiplatform audience, +111% from its Live + Same Day delivery. It also ranked as a Top 10 comedy and a Top Five comedy series on Thursday nights for the 19/20 season. In Last Man Standing’s FOX premiere, the series posted its highest Friday rating ever and marked television’s most-watched Friday regular comedy telecast in 15 years.

The show’s description reads, “Last Man Standing stars Allen as Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters, who usually finds himself the odd man out in a home dominated by women. In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike’s wife, Vanessa Baxter; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, Kristin Baxter; Molly McCook as middle daughter Mandy Baxter-Anderson, Christoph Sanders as Mandy’s husband, Kyle Anderson; Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband, Ryan Vogelson; Jonathan Adams as the Baxters’ neighbor and Mike’s co-worker, Chuck Larabee; Krista Marie Yu as foreign exchange student Jen; and Hector Elizondo as Mike’s longtime business partner and Vanessa’s step-father, Ed Alzate.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.