Apple’s newest iPad Air is now available for pre-order. The colorful installment to the iPad Air family will start shipping on October 23rd and comes in five finishes: silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue. The new iPad Air features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, camera and audio upgrades, and features an integrated Touch ID sensor in the top button. The latest generation iPad Air also features the newly built A14 Bionic chip.

You can shop and compare the iPad Air, and order one for launch day, right here on Apple’s official storefront on Amazon.

The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display on the iPad Air features 3.8M pixels and advanced technologies like full lamination, P3 wide color support, True Tone, and an anti-reflective coating. The next-gen Touch ID sensor is integrated into the top button, providing the same fast, easy, and secure way to unlock iPad Air, log in to apps, or use Apple Pay. The device is also compatible with Magic Keyboard and its floating design with built-in trackpad, the Smart Keyboard Folio, and new Smart Folio covers, as well as Apple Pencil (2nd generation), which attaches magnetically to the side of iPad for easy pairing and charging.

The screen isn’t the only major upgrade, the newest iPad Air features the A14 Bionic. Apple says the upgraded chip can edit 4K video, play games, and makes the iPad Air more responsive and easier to use than ever. Built on a 5-nanometer process, the A14 Bionic features 11.8B transistors for increased performance and power efficiency, and the chip features a new 6-core design for a 40% boost in CPU performance. The A14 also boasts a new 4-core graphics architecture for a 30% improvement in graphics. The newest Bionic chip includes a new 16-core Neural Engine, which is twice as fast, and capable of performing up to 11T operations per second. The A14 Bionic also includes second-generation machine learning accelerators in the CPU for 10x faster machine learning calculations.

Other enhancements include a 7MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera, coupled with the same 12MP rear camera used in iPad Pro. The device also features USB-C and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility.

