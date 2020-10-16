Sony and Microsoft are teasing everything they can ahead of their new console launches in November. Most of the console’s launch titles have trailers and gameplay streams available to preview online, and now the two companies are showcasing the UI you’ll experience when you fire up the consoles this holiday season.

Sony released a video highlighting the PS5 UI on Thursday, a day after Microsoft did the same for the Xbox One Series‘ dashboard update.

The PS5 update seems a little more streamlined than the PS4 version, and a little flashier. The PS button takes players to a Control Center, where players can keep track of their trophies, find game details, and perform other basic functions.

The PS5 Share Screen also got an overhaul, allowing players to stream gameplay to other players and pin frequently used UI elements to the screen for easier access. The Windows Game Bar also allows players to pin different elements to the screen, and PS5 players should enjoy the functionality.

Sony released the UI video on social media, adding, “Finally – here’s a sneak peek at the PlayStation 5’s user experience! Watch our new video walkthrough to see new features designed to make your gaming experiences more fun, engaging, personalized and social on the PS5 console. Note: This walkthrough is set in a pre-production environment, so there may be some minor changes once the PS5 console launches in November.”

You can pre-order your preferred version so you’ll be ready for Day One entertainment. The PS5 consoles are selling out fast online, but you sign up to be notified by email when they are back in stock right here on Amazon.

Microsoft’s Xbox consoles had a new update this week that also focused on the UI. The updated interface allows new customization options and once again streamlines the experience. Players can set new themes, and the system supports more languages than before the update. Submenus and application launches are also much snappier than previous UI updates.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Xbox is designing a new, connected ecosystem across devices that lets you play the way you want to play — launching with the Xbox Series X. Whichever device you’re using, Xbox aspires to deliver an amazing experience – one which keeps you connected to games and friends throughout your day. This new user experience will be effortless to navigate, accessible, and inclusive for all gamers. You’ll spend less time waiting, more time playing, and you’ll always be connected.”

Microsoft is also having a hard time keeping up with the demand for the consoles. You sign up to be notified by email when they are back in stock right here on Amazon.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.