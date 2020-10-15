Netflix ordered a new young adult vampire series called “First Kill,” based on the short story by New York Times best-selling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, who serves as creator, writer, and executive producer on the project. Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss also serve as executive producers, through Belletrist Productions.

The short story was published in Imprint’s Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite, a collection of short stories about vampires that came out in September. According to Netflix’s announcement, the company has ordered eight sixty-minute episodes, and Felicia D. Henderson will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

The official logline reads, “When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope. But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.”

Emma Roberts is also starring in Netflix’s rom-com “Holidate” with Luke Bracey, Andrew Bachelor, Jessica Capshaw, Manish Dayal, Alex Moffat, Jake Manley, Cynthy Wu, Frances Fisher, and Kristin Chenoweth.

The official description for “Holidate” reads, “Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates. But when these two strangers meet one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year. With a mutual disdain for the holidays, and assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they make the perfect team. However, as a year of absurd celebrations come to an end, Sloane and Jackson find that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.”

“Holidate” is slated to premiere on Netflix on October 28th.

