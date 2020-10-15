Paramount Pictures announced the extended voice cast for the upcoming animated feature film, “PAW Patrol.” The cast includes Kim Kardashian West, Dax Shepard, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi, Randall Park, Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, and Will Brisbin. The movie is currently in production with creators, artists, and producers collaborating remotely.

The animated-feature is scheduled to be released by Paramount Pictures into theatres on August 20, 2021. The project is based on the award-winning preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment and broadcast by Nickelodeon.

The logline reads, “Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Get ready for exciting missions, high-stake rescues, new pups and amazing new vehicles making this the biggest Paw Patrol story ever!”

Cal Brunker is attached to direct the movie, with Jennifer Dodge producing the film, and Ronnen Harary, Adam Beder, and Peter Schlessel serving as executive producer. The PAW Patrol movie is the first of several upcoming feature films from Spin Master’s Entertainment division.

The series description adds, “PAW Patrol follows the adventures of a tech-savvy boy named Ryder and his team of pups who are ready to save the day. Whenever there’s trouble, pups Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky, and Skye are ready for action, no matter what comes their way. With a mission to work together to keep Adventure Bay safe, no job is too big, and no pup is too small.”

The show itself airs in over 160 countries, in 30 languages. “PAW Patrol” is consistently ranked as a top-rated preschool series, and is in its seventh season on Nickelodeon. Fans of the franchise will have to wait a little longer to see a trailer for the film, but teasers will be released as the project moves along in production.

