HBO announced the lead cast for “The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ an upcoming comedy series from Emmy-nominated writer and producer Mindy Kaling.

HBO Max confirmed that Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott will star as the four roommates randomly assigned to a dorm at Essex College, a prestigious New England university.

The short description reads, “A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these sexually active college girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating.”

The network also released the character bios for the four girls, which you can read below, as described by the network. Kaling and showrunner Justin Noble co-wrote the first episode and will executive produce with Howard Klein. Kaling International produces the series in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Pauline Chalamet will star as Kimberly, the valedictorian of a working-class public high school in a humble Arizona suburb. Smart, caring, earnest, and ambitious, she’s prepared for college academically — but not so much socially.

Amrit Kaur will star as Bela, a comedy-obsessed, super confident cornball from the affluent suburbs of northern New Jersey who is never afraid to say what she’s thinking. She describes herself as “extremely sex-positive” — even though she had sex for the first time 14 days ago.

Reneé Rapp will make her television debut and will star as Leighton, who would describe herself as a normal, classy girl from a great family. Others would describe her as blunt, judgmental, and beyond entitled. Coming from one of the richest (and quietly Republican) families on New York City’s Upper East Side, Leighton is a fourth-generation legacy at Essex.

Alyah Chanelle Scott will also make her television debut and will star as Whitney. Strong and self-assured with a dry sense of humor, Whitney is the soon-to-be star of the Essex soccer team. She is also the only daughter of the most powerful Black senator in the country. The graduate of an elite Los Angeles prep school, Whitney chose an East Coast college to live her most exciting life.

