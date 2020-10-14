HBO Max renewed the popular competition series “Craftopia,” which is hosted and executive produced by crafting expert and YouTube sensation Lauren Riihimaki, aka LaurDIY..

The 8-episode new season titled “Craftopia: Holiday Showdown” will feature adult contestants, surprise expert guests from around the country and a new crop of wildly inventive and inspiring creations and will premiere in 2021.

Additionally, HBO Max will launch four festive holiday-themed special episodes featuring the most impressive kid crafters in the country. Two Halloween episodes will drop this upcoming.October 22nd followed by two winter spectaculars on November 16th. Each one will be sure to inspire and excite through crafting challenges, super special guests, and a mind-blowing holiday-themed studio set where “Craftestants” fill up their carts with an endless supply of the best materials to compete for a cash prize.

“We’re looking forward to keeping our audience’s creative juices flowing with the return of this imaginative, family-friendly show,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president original non-fiction and kids programming, HBO Max. “We are thrilled to work with Lauren and the B17 team on sparking craft ideas in homes everywhere with our upcoming specials and season two.”

“The upcoming holiday episodes are cute beyond words with talented kids that will melt your hearts,” said Riihimaki. “For season two, not only are the contestants literally bigger, so are the challenges and we’re taking everything to the next level. It’s going to be an epic ride and I’m so grateful to be part of a show that embodies everything I love about being creative.”

“Craftopia: Holiday Showdown” is executive produced by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher for B17 Entertainment with Claire Kosloff signed on as showrunner.

The network also released a trailer for the series. If you missed the video on social media, you can watch that trailer below for a look at the new episodes. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Craftopia is an epic kids crafting competition show hosted and executive produced by Lauren Riihimaki, lover of dogs and all things glitter. On Craftopia, 8 to 13-year old contestants put their imaginations to the test and make their crafting dreams come true in a magical studio. After racing to fill up their carts with inspiring materials from the studio “store,” crafters meet larger-than-life challenges, making the most amazing creations the world has ever seen. Streaming October 22 on HBO Max.”

