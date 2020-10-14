Nickelodeon shared a first look photo from the all-new animated series “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years,” which follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals as they spend their summer near Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the series is slated to debut in 2021 exclusively on the newly rebranded Paramount+ streaming video-on-demand service, which was called CBS All Access. Following the season’s run on Paramount+, the series will also air on Nickelodeon later in the year.

The description reads, “In Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, SpongeBob meets Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, Plankton and Mr. Krabs, where the new friends embark on all the joys of camp, including hunting for treasure, slaplining and more. The CG-animated series (13 episodes) is the first original spinoff of Nickelodeon’s iconic hit show SpongeBob SquarePants.”

“Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under” Years features Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprising their iconic roles. Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) join as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

Marc Ceccarelli (SpongeBob SquarePants), Vincent Waller (SpongeBob SquarePants), and Jennie Monica (SpongeBob SquarePants) are co-executive producers of the series. Production of “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” is overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon.

Since its launch on July 17, 1999, “SpongeBob SquarePants” has become the leading kids’ animated series on TV, a record it has held for the last 17 years. “SpongeBob SquarePants” is seen in more than 170 countries and territories, translated in 30+ languages, and averaging more than 100M total viewers every month.

“SpongeBob SquarePants” was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

