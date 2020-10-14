Sony Pictures shared an official trailer for “Monster Hunter,” the upcoming actioner starring Milla Jovovich. The movie is based on the popular video game franchise and is one of only a few movies still scheduled to release in 2020. The film was initially scheduled to release in September 2020, but the studio delayed the movie to April 2021, then bumped the film’s release date to December when larger films abandoned the 2020 box office.

Paul W.S. Anderson wrote and directed “Monster Hunter,” which was produced by Jeremy Bolt, Paul W.S. Anderson, Dennis Berardi, Robert Kulzer, and Martin Moszkowicz. Jovovich stars in the film alongside Tony Jaa, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, and Ron Perlman.

The film’s official description reads, “Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her elite unit are transported through a portal from our world to a new world, they are in for the shock of their lives. In her desperate attempt to get home, the brave lieutenant encounters a mysterious hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills have allowed him to survive in this hostile land. Faced with relentless and terrifying attacks from the monsters, the warriors team up to fight back and find a way home.”

Jovovich is also expected to star in the sci-fi thriller “Hummingbird,” from directors Marcus Kryler, and Fredrik Åkerström. Christophe Gans is also directing the action-adventurer “Corto Maltese,” which features Jovovich, Mark Dacascos, and Tom Hughes.

Sony Pictures didn’t set a firm release date for the film, which is probably a smart thing to do because of the ever-changing box office schedule. Fans can keep the film on their radar, and everyone should have a chance to see the movie in December.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

