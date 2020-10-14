The final season of “Shameless” will begin in December, giving fans one last look at the Gallagher family. “Shameless” stars Oscar nominee and Emmy and SAG Award winner William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher, and Kate Miner.

Showtime confirmed that the 11th and final season of the hit comedy series will premiere Sunday, December 6th at 9 p.m. ET/PT. “Shameless,” which originally premiered in the winter of 2011, ranks as the network’s top comedy and its longest-running series and has the youngest-skewing audience of any Showtime series to date.

The tenth season of “Shameless” aired its finale on January 26th and averaged 5.7M weekly viewers across platforms, according to the company.

The season description reads, “The final season of Shameless finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile. As Frank (William H. Macy) confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug induced twilight years, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch. Newlyweds Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb (Emma Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.”

Paul Abbott created the series, which is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Joe Lawson, Iain MacDonald, and Michael Hissrich.

