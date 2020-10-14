Rockstar Games officially acquired Ruffian Games this week. The studio, which is based in Dundee, Scotland, will operate under the new name of Rockstar Dundee. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to have Ruffian join the Rockstar Games family,” said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. “The Ruffian team are a talented addition to Rockstar’s global studios, and we look forward to working together on future projects.”

Founded in 2008 by Gary Liddon and Billy Thomson, Ruffian partnered with Microsoft to work on the “Crackdown” series, and with 343 Industries on “Halo: Reach” from the Halo Master Chief Collection, among many other projects.

The announcement added, “Ruffian’s talented team of just over 40 have a depth of development experience that even includes some early Rockstar titles from the Grand Theft Auto and Manhunt series. Both Liddon and Thomson will remain on-board as Co-Studio Directors of Rockstar Dundee.”

“We are incredibly excited to be joining the Rockstar team,” said Billy Thompson, Co-Founder of Ruffian. “Not only do we have the opportunity to work on some of the most successful entertainment properties in the world, but Rockstar’s investment in our studio is a great sign for the continued expansion of game development here in Scotland.”

Rockstar Games is the studio behind the iconic Grand Theft Auto series, one of the most successful entertainment properties of all time with over 270M units sold-in worldwide. Alongside the Grand Theft Auto series, the studio also creates game like “Red Dead Redemption” and “Red Dead Redemption 2,” the “Max Payne” series, “Bully,” “L.A. Noire,” the “Midnight Club” series and “The Warriors.”

The studio stopped short of announcing any particular details or terms of the acquisition, but fans of the studio should be happy to hear that the studio is expanding. Maybe the next “Red Dead Redemption” installment won’t have a ten-year gap between release dates.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.