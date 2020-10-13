Netflix announced a new CG animated series called “Karma’s World,” created by Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges. The platform ordered forty, eleven-minute episodes for the series, which is centered for children ages 6-9. The coming-of-age story follows a young Black girl that finds her voice and uses it to change her world. The story was originally inspired by Chris’s oldest daughter Karma and based on the interactive educational website of the same name created by Karma’s World Entertainment.

The logline reads, “Karma’s World follows 10-year-old Karma Grant, an aspiring musical artist and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart. Smart, resilient, and deeply empathetic, Karma pours her soul into songwriting, channeling her feelings into whip-smart rhymes with passion, courage and her signature brand of humor. In this series, Karma is only beginning to grasp the incredible emotional power that words and music can have. She doesn’t just want to share her music with the world…she wants to change the world with it!”

Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges serves as creator and executive producer on the series, with Vince Commisso, Cathal Gaffney, Darragh O’Connell, Angela C. Santomero, Wendy Harris, and Jennie Stacey also serving as executive producers.

The show is produced in partnership with 9 Story’s Oscar-nominated, Dublin-based studio Brown Bag Films and its Emmy Award-winning Creative Affairs Group as well as Karma’s World Entertainment, Chris Bridges’s production company.

According to Netflix, “Karma’s World” will feature original songs that tackle issues such as self-esteem, body positivity, discrimination, creativity, expressing emotions, friendship, family, leadership, celebrating differences and more. Sound design and original music are created and supervised by Chris Bridges and James Bennett Jr., and produced by Gerald Keys.

Chris Bridges added, “I’ve had a lot of accomplishments in my life, but everything that I’ve experienced seems to have led up to this point to where I can leave a legacy for all my daughters. Karma’s World is one of those legacies. I hope this series will show kids that there are many ways to overcome difficult situations. This show is going to move hip hop culture forward, and show young girls that they have the power to change the world. This project has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to bring Karma’s World to the entire world.”

Angela Santomero said, “It has been an absolute privilege to work with Chris to bring his vision of Karma to life. Karma is a character who does not yet exist on kids’ TV. She is a powerful, empowering role model who uses her words and music to bring about change in her community. Kids who watch Karma’s World will be inspired to use creativity as a vehicle for self-expression, and the series furthers 9 Story’s commitment to creating diverse content for children that encourages them to find their voice and follow their dreams.”

