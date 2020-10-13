Selena Gomez is boarding “Dollhouse,” an upcoming horror-thriller from STXfilms. Gomez is producing the film through her production company July Moon Productions, along with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, who are also serving as producers. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

The studio stated that Gomez is reviewing the project as a starring vehicle. The producers are currently working on finding a director, but the screenplay by Michael Paisley is set in the world of the upper echelon of New York City’s fashion scene.

“Selena’s involvement is an exciting direction for this project. She is supremely talented as both a star and a producer,” says Fogelson. “Teaming Selena with Shawn and Dan’s expertise in the horror-thriller genre will elevate Dollhouse and we couldn’t be more thrilled by the way this is being developed.”

Patricia Braga of STX will oversee the project with 21 Laps’ Emily Morris.

Gomez recently signed on to reprise her female lead role in and add executive producer responsibilities for Sony Pictures Animation’s “Hotel Transylvania 4.” She currently stars in, and executive produces, HBO Max’s “Selena+Chef,” and will produce and star opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

The actor also recently executive produced Sony’s rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery.” On-screen, Gomez was featured in “The Dead Don’t Die,” “The Big Short,” and the Netflix original “Fundamentals of Caring.”

Gomez also executive produced “Living Undocumented” and the Netflix hit “13 Reasons Why.” Gomez is repped by WME, Lighthouse Management + Media, and Ziffren Brittenham.

21 LAPS recently sold the horror spec “Mother Land” to Lionsgate and the Reddit No Sleep article My Wife & I Bought a Ranch to Netflix. Their reboot of “Unsolved Mysteries” recently launched on Netflix, and Levy’s upcoming untitled Ryan Reynolds time travel film will also debut on Netflix. That project reteams Levy with Reynolds. The duo also worked on “Free Guy” will be released by Disney on December 11th.

