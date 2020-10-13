George Miller announced back in May that he would be working on a prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and that the new installment would follow the story of a younger Furiosa. It seems like Miller has cast the part, which will be played by recent “The New Mutants” star Anya Taylor-Joy.

Charlize Theron played the role of Imperator Furiosa in the 2015 blockbuster “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and the prequel could follow Furiosa’s rise within the ranks of Immortan Joe’s army, which would lead up to the events of the original film. In the first installment, Furiosa betrays Immortan Joe to save the concubines and eventually teams up with Max. Other names attached to the film include Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, but those roles have not been announced at this time.

George Miller is returning to the franchise to direct, co-write, and produce the movie. Warner Bros. Pictures has not officially announced the film at this time, and the project does not have a release window or an official title. THR first reported Taylor Joy’s casting in the project.

Warner Bros. Pictures released “Mad Max: Fury Road” in 2015, and the film had a $45M domestic opening before grossing over $375M worldwide. George Miller directed the movie, which featured Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, and Zoë Kravitz.

“Fury Road” received ten Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. In the end, the film won six Academy Awards, picking up Oscars for Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing.

Fans of the franchise will just have to keep this film on their radar until Warner Bros. Pictures makes an official announcement. When the movie is ready to start production, the studio will confirm the main and supporting cast and set a firm release date.

