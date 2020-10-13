Peacock announced that Joshua Jackson will play the title role in Peacock’s “Dr. Death” from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Jackson joins previously announced stars Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater in the adaptation from Patrick Macmanus, based on the hit Wondery podcast of the same name. Jackson is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

The series was going to star Jamie Dornan, but because of production delays relating to the ongoing health crisis, Dornan is no longer professionally available to participate in the production. NBCUniversal stated that production on “Dr. Death” begins this fall.

The description reads, “Based on Wondery’s hit podcast, Dr. Death is based on the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), set out to stop him. Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.”

“Dr. Death” is executive produced by Patrick Macmanus via his Littleton Road Productions banner, and under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Macmanus also serves as showrunner. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Taylor Latham also executive produce via Escape Artists, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery.

The series is based on Wondery’s hit podcast “Dr. Death” which has over 50 million listeners to date. The series directors include Maggie Kiley, who will also executive produce the first two episodes, Jennifer Morrison and So Yong Kim.

